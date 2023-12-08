Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's forex reserves rise to four-month high to $604 billion: RBI
BREAKING NEWS

India's forex reserves rise to four-month high to $604 billion: RBI

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks

Mint Image

India's forex exchange reserves continued to remain high for straight third week and rose to more than four-month high of $604.04 billion as of Dec. 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

During the reported week, the reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks, the reserves had collectively risen by $7.6 billion.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.