India's forex reserves rise to four-month high to $604 billion: RBI

India's forex exchange reserves continued to remain high for straight third week and rose to more than four-month high of $604.04 billion as of Dec. 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the reported week, the reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks, the reserves had collectively risen by $7.6 billion.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

