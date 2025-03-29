Indias forex reserves rise to USD 658.8 billion, extending gains for the third week

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): India's foreign exchange reserves rose USD 4.529 billion to USD 658.800 billion in the week that ended on March 21, extending gains for the third straight week, official data released by RBI showed.

In the week that ended on March 7, the foreign exchange kitty witnessed the highest weekly gains in over three years.

Before that, forex reserves had slumped for about four months, recently hitting an 11-month low. Then followed the latest rollercoaster movement, with gains some weeks and declines the next.

Forex reserves started falling after touching an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September. They are now about 6.5 percent lower from their peak.

The decline in reserves was most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. The Indian Rupee is now at or near its all-time low against the US dollar.

The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at USD 558.856 billion.

Gold reserves currently amount to USD 77.275 billion, according to RBI data.

Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 10-11 months of projected imports.

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.