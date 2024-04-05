India's forex reserves rise for sixth straight week, jump $2.6 billion to hit all-time high of $645.5 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves (forex) increased $2.951 billion to $645.583 billion for the week ended March 29, data released by the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, April 5. This is the sixth consecutive week of a jump in overall reserves, after having risen by a total of $26.5 billion in the previous five weeks. The forex kitty had increased $140 million to $642.631 billion in the previous reporting week, according to RBI data.