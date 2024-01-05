India's forex reserves rise to $623 billion, hit 22-month high
India's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. However, the reserve has been declining since then as the central bank has been using it to defend the home currency due to global pressure.
India's foreign exchange reserves ballooned by $2.759 billion to touch $623.20 billion for the week ending on December 29, revealed the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
