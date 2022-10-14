India's forex reserves rose by millions on increase in value of gold holdings

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is walking a tightrope between defending the rupee while spending maintaining the levels of foreign exchange, the forex reserves of the country saw an increase of around 204 millions for the week ended 7 October on an increase in the value of gold holdings.
The forex reserves were dwindling for quite some time now and in the previous reporting week, the reserves decreased by $4.854 billion to $532.664 billion. The recent increase has taken the amount of foreign exchange with the country to $532.868 billion.
India's reserves reached a peak of $645 billion in October 2021, but are since dwindled mainly on account of the depreciation of the rupee amid the global economic crises.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI), Weekly Statistical Supplement released on Friday, Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of overall reserves, fell by USD 1.311 billion to USD 471.496 billion during the week ended 7 October.
Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs) include the impact of non-US currency appreciation or depreciation in foreign exchange reserves, such as the euro, pound, and yen.
The value of gold holding saw a significant increase of $1.35 billion in value with the total value reaching $38.955 billion, according to the RBI. The bank further informed that the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also increased significantly by $155 million to $17.582 billion.
The data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also outlined that the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $10 million to $4.836 billion in the reporting week.
On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.35 after hitting record low of 82.68 on Monday. The RBI has likely intervened on multiple days to allow the currency to fall, according to traders.
"Rupee weakened a bit against the dollar in the wake of a hotter-than-expected inflation number that was released on Thursday," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told news agency PTI.
