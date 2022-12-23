India's forex reserves at $563.5 bn, snap 5-week rise

India's forex reserves at $563.5 bn, snap 5-week rise1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
Overall, they have declined from $632.7 billion at the beginning of this year
India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a five-week rising streak and fell to $563.5 billion for the week through December 16, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the foreign exchange reserves were at $564.07 billion.
The foreign currency assets (FCA) stood at $500.125 billion during the week to December 9, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
Overall, they have declined from $632.7 billion at the beginning of this year. The central bank has been intervening in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee and preventing a rapid depreciation.
The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday due to firm crude oil prices and steep losses in domestic stocks amid growing concerns about interest rate hikes.
The rupee has been volatile against the dollar over the last few trading sessions. So far in 2022, the rupee has declined more than 11% and is on course to log its worst yearly performance since 2013.
The RBI had wound down much of its forward dollar holdings by the end of October, according to data released in the central bank's monthly bulletin. The RBI said its net forward dollar holdings stood at $241 million at the end of October, compared with $10.42 billion as of end-September and $65.79 billion as of March-end.