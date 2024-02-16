India's forex reserves snap two-week winning streak, drop by $5.27 billion to reach $617.23 billion: RBI Data
The forex reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves snapped a two-week gaining streak and stood at $617.23 billion as of February 9, coming off a one-month high, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks.