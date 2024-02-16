India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves snapped a two-week gaining streak and stood at $617.23 billion as of February 9, coming off a one-month high, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks.

The RBI intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee. The changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In the week that the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee fell 0.1 per cent against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8875 and 83.0700. The domestic currency settled at 83.0150 on Friday, little changed for this week.

The rupee rose four paise to settle at 83.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, amid positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

Forex traders said a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds, however, capped a sharp gain in the domestic currency. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.03 and touched the intraday high of 83.00 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 83.01 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

