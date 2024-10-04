India’s forex reserves swell by $12.5 billion to cross $700-billion milestone for first time after seven-week surge

Nikita Prasad
Published4 Oct 2024, 06:54 PM IST
India's forex reserves jumped by $12.588 billion to a new all-time high of $704.885 billion (Image: Pixabay)
India's forex reserves jumped by USD 12.588 billion to a new all-time high of USD 704.885 billion for the week ended September 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall kitty had swelled by USD 2.838 billion to USD 692.296 billion in the previous reporting week. The USD 12.588 billion would be one of the highest weekly rises ever and this is the first time the reserves have crossed the USD 700 billion mark.

For the week ended September 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 10.468 billion to USD 616.154 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 2.184 billion to USD 65.796 billion during the week, the central bank said.

More details awaited

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:54 PM IST
