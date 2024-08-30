India’s forex reserves swell by $7 billion to hit fresh record high of $681.69 billion: RBI

Forex kitty: For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.983 billion to USD 597.552 billion

PTI
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Forex reserves had jumped by USD 4.546 billion to USD 674.664 billion previously. In Picture: A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank; AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's forex reserves jumped by USD 7.023 billion to touch a new high of USD 681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped by USD 4.546 billion to USD 674.664 billion in the previous reporting week.

The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at USD 674.919 billion as on August 2.

For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 5.983 billion to USD 597.552 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 893 million to USD 60.997 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 118 million to USD 18.459 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 30 million to USD 4.68 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s forex reserves swell by $7 billion to hit fresh record high of $681.69 billion: RBI

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue