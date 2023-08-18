India's forex reserves up $700 million at $602 billion, snaps 3-week losing streak: RBI Data1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
According to the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI, foreign currency assets (FCAs) increased by $999 million to $534.40 billion.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves snapped a three-week losing streak and stood at $602.16 billion as of August 11, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The reserves rose by $700 million from the week earlier, having fallen by a total of $7.6 billion in the prior three weeks.