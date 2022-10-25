India’s forex store dips faster than peers

Around a third of the depletion this fiscal year came in September itself, when the rupee witnessed the sharpest monthly depreciation of 2.3% in 14 months against the US dollar. Yet, this drawdown doesn’t seem to be a matter of much concern at this point, economists said. “There has been a sharp depletion of forex reserves in the last few months, but what is comforting is India’s high level of reserves that has enabled it to withstand the sharp depletion without any major panic so far. Another comforting factor is the country’s low external debt (20% of gross domestic product) and the short-term debt as a share of total external debt is around 20%," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge. However, the widening of the current account deficit and falling import cover is a matter of concern, she said.