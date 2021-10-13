Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's fuel demand rises 5.2% in September

India's fuel demand rises 5.2% in September

Of the total fuel demand, diesel sales rose 0.5% year-on-year to 5.51 million tonnes
05:35 PM IST

  • Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier at 2.60 million tonnes

India's fuel demand rose 5.2% in September compared with the same month last year to 15.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier at 2.60 million tonnes, while diesel sales rose 0.5% year-on-year to 5.51 million tonnes, the data showed.

Crude oil prices are rising in the international market as inflation continues to hit fuel prices across the country. However, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, after the rates were hiked for a period of seven consecutive days.

On Wednesday, Oil prices edged down as expectations grew that oil demand growth will fall as inflation and supply chain issues strain major economies, though surging prices for power generation fuel limited losses.

Brent crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.92 a barrel.

