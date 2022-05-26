The SBI's research report Ecowrap, in its latest edition, projected India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for FY22 to be at 8.2 to 8.5%. For Q4FY22, the State Bank of India's research report expected growth at 2.7%.

“We are projecting GDP growth for FY22 at 8.5% and Q4 FY22 at 2.7%," SBI's Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in the report, adding, “We however believe the GDP projection for Q4 FY22 is clouded by significant uncertainties."

“For example, even a 1% downward revision in Q1 GDP estimates of FY22 from 20.3%, all other things remaining unchanged could push Q4 GDP growth to 3.8%," Ghosh said.

Uncertainties plague Q4FY22 GDP numbers as customary quarterly data revisions are quite difficult to comprehend, but will it hit the threshold of 3 to 3.5%, the report released by SBI's Economic Research Department stated.

The Centre is scheduled to release Q4 FY22 GDP numbers on 31 May.

SBI noted in the report that it is difficult to comprehend the numbers as a spate of customary quarterly revisions in FY22 on 31 May could make it a forecaster's nightmare.

“Nevertheless, we believe FY22 GDP numbers could move now closer to 8.5% as Q4 GDP numbers as per SBI nowcasting Model," the SBI's Group Chief Economic Adviser said in the report.

Gap between GVA and GDP numbers in Q4

The other big puzzle could be the gap between GVA and GDP numbers in Q4 given the strong growth in tax collections. This could push up the GDP number significantly, even as GVA might be much lower, the report said.

The report noted that the Central Statistics Office had projected Q4 GDP at ₹41.04 lakh crore and FY22 real GDP growth at ₹147.7 lakh crore, an improvement of 1.7% over pre-pandemic levels.

SBI Nowcasting model with an unchanged quarterly numbers pegs the growth rate of Q4 GDP at ₹40 lakh crore, which is lower by ₹1 lakh crore from the CSO preliminary projections.

We believe that downward adjustments in Q1, Q2 and Q3 numbers could have a soothing impact on Q4 GDP numbers. Every ₹10,000 crore revision adds/subtracts 7 basis points from GDP growth, the report said.

Beyond the numbers, the early trend of Q4FY22 results from Corporate, in the listed space, reported better growth numbers across parameters as compared to Q4 FY21 albeit contraction in operating margin due to higher input cost.

Sectors including Steel, FMCG, Chemicals, IT-Software, Auto Ancillary, Paper, etc reported better growth numbers.

However, sectors like Automobile, Cement, Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment, Edible Oil, etc though reported growth in top line in Q4FY22, registered negative growth in PAT, when compared to Q4 FY22.

On crude oil

On crude oil prices, the SBI report said it was sceptical that prices may not sustain at high levels for a long time.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike rates in the June policy meeting and the cumulative rate hike in June and August is likely to be 75 basis points, it report noted.

It added that the best thing that has emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic is the coordinated policy response by both the government and the RBI in staving off the health crisis and now the inflation.

"The RBI has largely been successful in communicating to the market about its intentions and seems to have managed the art of managing expectations much better," the report noted.