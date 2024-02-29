Q3 GDP data today: India's FY24 GDP pegged at 7.3%, H2FY24 growth to ease on lower capex, says NSE Report
According to the first advance estimate released by Centre for Statistical Office, India’s real GDP growth for FY24 has been pegged at 7.3 per cent—higher than market expectations and RBI’s estimate of seven per cent.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the October-December quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) will be released today (February 29) amid muted Street estimates by economists and brokerage firms, predicting a slowdown from the sharp 7.6 per cent growth logged in the preceding September quarter (Q2FY24).