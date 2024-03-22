Active Stocks
India's FY25 growth outlook looks bright, core inflation on downtrend, says FinMin: 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

The finance ministry on Friday said with an uptick in private investment and inflation trending down, India's outlook for the next fiscal looks positive.

Despite the 8.2% India GDP growth rate in April-June 2019, other macroeconomic indicators suggest problems in the Indian economy. Photo: AFPPremium
India's economic growth outlook for the upcoming fiscal FY25 -- starting from April 1, looks bright, thanks to strong growth and robust fundamentals, despite headwinds such as hardening crude oil prices and the global supply chain bottlenecks, according to the finance ministry's monthly economic review for February 2024. 

India’s economic growth surged to a six-quarter high in Q3FY24, exceeding eight per cent for the third consecutive time. Retail inflation remained stable and within the target range for the sixth consecutive month and core inflation is declining continuously driven by strong domestic growth with benign global commodity prices, according to the government's economic review.

''Strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and progressive employment outlook help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note,'' said the finance ministry in its report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 22 Mar 2024, 05:19 PM IST
