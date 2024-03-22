India's economic growth outlook for the upcoming fiscal FY25 -- starting from April 1, looks bright, thanks to strong growth and robust fundamentals, despite headwinds such as hardening crude oil prices and the global supply chain bottlenecks, according to the finance ministry's monthly economic review for February 2024.

India’s economic growth surged to a six-quarter high in Q3FY24, exceeding eight per cent for the third consecutive time. Retail inflation remained stable and within the target range for the sixth consecutive month and core inflation is declining continuously driven by strong domestic growth with benign global commodity prices, according to the government's economic review.

''Strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and progressive employment outlook help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note,'' said the finance ministry in its report.

