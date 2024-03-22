India's FY25 growth outlook looks bright, core inflation on downtrend, says FinMin: 5 key highlights
The finance ministry on Friday said with an uptick in private investment and inflation trending down, India's outlook for the next fiscal looks positive.
India's economic growth outlook for the upcoming fiscal FY25 -- starting from April 1, looks bright, thanks to strong growth and robust fundamentals, despite headwinds such as hardening crude oil prices and the global supply chain bottlenecks, according to the finance ministry's monthly economic review for February 2024.