India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21: First revised estimates

At the aggregate level, nominal GVA at basic prices declined by 1.6 per cent during 2020-21 against the growth of 6.9 per cent during 2019-20. In terms of real GVA – GVA at constant (2011-12) basic prices -- there has been a contraction of 4.8 per cent in 2020-21 vs growth of 3.8 per cent in 2019-20, the release added.