Home / Economy / India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21: First revised estimates

India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21: First revised estimates

Indian economy. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The provisional data released by the government in May 2021 had said the GDP contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), in its first revised estimates of GDP, has said the Indian economy shrunk by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown curbs imposed by the government.

The provisional data released by the government May 2021 had said the GDP contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

As per the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation release, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at 135.58 lakh crore and 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20.

“Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for the year 2020-21 is estimated at 198.01 lakh crore as against 200.75 lakh crore for the year 2019-20, showing a contraction of 1.4 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 6.2 per cent during 2019-20," the statement said.

At the aggregate level, nominal GVA at basic prices declined by 1.6 per cent during 2020-21 against the growth of 6.9 per cent during 2019-20. In terms of real GVA – GVA at constant (2011-12) basic prices -- there has been a contraction of 4.8 per cent in 2020-21 vs growth of 3.8 per cent in 2019-20, the release added.

