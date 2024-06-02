India’s GDP dynamics for Jan-March quarter stood at 7.8%: JP Morgan

The firm said that the GDP dynamics in this quarter had exactly the same rhyme and rhythm as the previous quarter, significantly bolstered d by lower subsidies, which caused Net Indirect taxes (NIT) to surge 22 per cent year-on-year and pull up GDP with it.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published12:32 PM IST
India's GDP dynamics for the Jan-March quarter stood at 7.8 per cent, as per report by JP Morgan.
India’s GDP dynamics for the Jan-March quarter stood at 7.8 per cent, as per report by JP Morgan.

The gross domestic product (GDP) dynamics of India for the January to March quarter stood at 7.8 per cent blewing past estimates of 7 per cent, according to India’s Quarterly GDP: Groundhog Day report by JP Morgan.

The firm said that the GDP dynamics in this quarter had exactly the same rhyme and rhythm as the previous quarter, significantly bolstered d by lower subsidies, which caused Net Indirect taxes (NIT) to surge 22 per cent year-on-year and pull up GDP with it.

Also read: India can cheer its low debt, but here’s the catch

However, in contrast, Gross Value Added, which is considered as a better proxy of underlying growth dynamics, continued to grow slow in the Jan-March quarter. The GVA for the Jan-March quarter stood at 6.3 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 8.3 per cent three quarters prior.

“To be sure, GVA has been depressed by weak agricultural production in the second half. But even if one were to focus on Core GVA (GVA net of agriculture and government spending) – as a proxy for the private sector business cycle,” the firm said in its report.

For the full year 2023-24, the GDP printed at 8.2 per cent, led by NIT surge. However, GVA growth was a little lower at 7.2 per cent for the full year, as per the report.

Also read: India’s productivity growth rate more than doubled post-2014: Ex-CEA decodes GDP print ahead of election results

"We believe the signal to-noise ratio is much higher in GVA growth as a basis to forecast future growth. The gap between GDP and GVA – which was almost a full percentage point last year -- is primarily because pandemic-induced subsidies were withdrawn and some commodity prices softened. In the pandemic year, things went the other way with GDP lower than GVA by 1.5 percentage points as a large quantum of subsidies were introduced. In “normal years”, however, the gap is typically 0.3 percentage points and we expect normal business to resume in the current fiscal year,” it added.

Production and expenditure side

GVA growth in production side was fueled by construction (8.7 per cent), primarily due to real estate development and the government's infrastructure initiatives, albeit slightly decelerated leading up to the election. Additionally, the financial sector (7.6 per cent) contributed to this growth, driven by robust credit expansion supported by sound balance sheets.

Manufacturing growth, in turn, predictably decelerated to 8.9 per cent from the previous quarter's 11 per cent and the quarter before 14 per cent. This slowdown can be attributed to the gradual decline of terms-of-trade benefits that had previously bolstered earnings, as well as the partial normalization of deflator issues.

Also read: RBI and NPCI working to expand UPI to 20 countries by 2029 shows central bank’s annual report

Private consumption growth remains subdued, registering only a 4 per cent increase in the January-March quarter and maintaining the same rate for the entire year. Over the past five years, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for private consumption stands at a mere 4.3 per cent. This sluggishness can be traced back to the labor market, a point we have consistently emphasized.

RBI to remain on hold in June

The firm further said that an 8 per cent GDP figure, coupled with the monsoon and global uncertainties, is expected to keep the RBI firmly on hold during the June review. This allows the central bank to defer major decisions to the August meeting when several of these uncertainties are anticipated to be clarified.

On the broader perspective, the GDP's five-year CAGR remains at 4.4 per cent, and India is still lagging behind its pre-pandemic trajectory. Consequently, it's imperative for policymakers to continue advancing reforms that promote sustained economic growth.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyIndia’s GDP dynamics for Jan-March quarter stood at 7.8%: JP Morgan

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.15
10:28 AM | 31 MAY 2024
2.95 (1.8%)

Adani Power

756.65
10:28 AM | 31 MAY 2024
58.45 (8.37%)

Bharat Electronics

296.10
10:27 AM | 31 MAY 2024
5.5 (1.89%)

ICICI Bank

1,119.65
10:26 AM | 31 MAY 2024
4.8 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sundaram Finance

4,492.25
09:59 AM | 31 MAY 2024
397.6 (9.71%)

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

17,431.70
09:59 AM | 31 MAY 2024
1499.25 (9.41%)

Bikaji Foods International

594.90
10:25 AM | 31 MAY 2024
50.35 (9.25%)

PB Fintech

1,295.80
10:15 AM | 31 MAY 2024
106.45 (8.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,237.00-290.00
    Chennai
    73,875.000.00
    Delhi
    74,671.00144.00
    Kolkata
    74,527.00434.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue