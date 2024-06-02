India’s GDP dynamics for Jan-March quarter stood at 7.8%: JP Morgan

The gross domestic product (GDP) dynamics of India for the January to March quarter stood at 7.8 per cent blewing past estimates of 7 per cent, according to India’s Quarterly GDP: Groundhog Day report by JP Morgan.

The firm said that the GDP dynamics in this quarter had exactly the same rhyme and rhythm as the previous quarter, significantly bolstered d by lower subsidies, which caused Net Indirect taxes (NIT) to surge 22 per cent year-on-year and pull up GDP with it.

However, in contrast, Gross Value Added, which is considered as a better proxy of underlying growth dynamics, continued to grow slow in the Jan-March quarter. The GVA for the Jan-March quarter stood at 6.3 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 8.3 per cent three quarters prior.

“To be sure, GVA has been depressed by weak agricultural production in the second half. But even if one were to focus on Core GVA (GVA net of agriculture and government spending) – as a proxy for the private sector business cycle,” the firm said in its report.

For the full year 2023-24, the GDP printed at 8.2 per cent, led by NIT surge. However, GVA growth was a little lower at 7.2 per cent for the full year, as per the report.

"We believe the signal to-noise ratio is much higher in GVA growth as a basis to forecast future growth. The gap between GDP and GVA – which was almost a full percentage point last year -- is primarily because pandemic-induced subsidies were withdrawn and some commodity prices softened. In the pandemic year, things went the other way with GDP lower than GVA by 1.5 percentage points as a large quantum of subsidies were introduced. In “normal years”, however, the gap is typically 0.3 percentage points and we expect normal business to resume in the current fiscal year,” it added.

Production and expenditure side GVA growth in production side was fueled by construction (8.7 per cent), primarily due to real estate development and the government's infrastructure initiatives, albeit slightly decelerated leading up to the election. Additionally, the financial sector (7.6 per cent) contributed to this growth, driven by robust credit expansion supported by sound balance sheets.

Manufacturing growth, in turn, predictably decelerated to 8.9 per cent from the previous quarter's 11 per cent and the quarter before 14 per cent. This slowdown can be attributed to the gradual decline of terms-of-trade benefits that had previously bolstered earnings, as well as the partial normalization of deflator issues.

Private consumption growth remains subdued, registering only a 4 per cent increase in the January-March quarter and maintaining the same rate for the entire year. Over the past five years, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for private consumption stands at a mere 4.3 per cent. This sluggishness can be traced back to the labor market, a point we have consistently emphasized.

RBI to remain on hold in June The firm further said that an 8 per cent GDP figure, coupled with the monsoon and global uncertainties, is expected to keep the RBI firmly on hold during the June review. This allows the central bank to defer major decisions to the August meeting when several of these uncertainties are anticipated to be clarified.