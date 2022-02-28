India's official gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December quarter will be released on Monday. With economic activity returning to near-normalcy as covid-related disruptions ease, Asia’s third largest economy achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive growth in July-September at 8.4%.

India's economy probably grew 6% year-on-year during the three months to end-December, a survey showed last week, slower than the previous two quarters, with new fears rising over slowing momentum after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Brokerage Barclays has projected a GDP growth of 6.6% for the quarter ended December, 2021 (Q3FY22) and 10% growth for the full financial year 2021-22. The economy had a relatively stable Q3 with several sectors returning to pre-pandemic level of activity, with services playing a bigger role in activity, Barclays report said, adding that with the mild Omicron wave in January, there is clear downside risks to the earlier growth forecast of 10% in FY22.

Rising crude oil prices and supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further sap an Indian economy already slowed by COVID-19, posing risks to household spending and private investments, economists said, and could also be hit by a widening trade deficit, weakening rupee and higher inflation after Brent crude prices shot above $105 a barrel last week.

A 10% rise in crude oil prices could lower India's GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points, while posing risks to corporate profit margins as they would not be able to pass on rising input costs, Sonal Varma, an economist with Nomura Holdings, in a research note.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, pegged India's GDP growth rate for the current financial year at 9.2%, and , and 7.8% for the following year. Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to third pandemic wave and the demand for contact intensive sector is muted.

It may be noted that Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 9.2% for the current financial year ending March 2022, led by 11.2% growth in industrial sector and 8.2% growth in services sector. The agriculture sector growth is seen at 3.9% in FY22.

(With inputs from agencies)

