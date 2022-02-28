India's GDP growth data to be released today. What to expect

Foreign Brokerage Barclays has projected a GDP growth of 6.6% for the quarter ended December, 2021 (Q3FY22) and 10% growth for the full financial year 2021-22. The economy had a relatively stable Q3 with several sectors returning to pre-pandemic level of activity, with services playing a bigger role in activity, Barclays report said, adding that with the mild Omicron wave in January, there is clear downside risks to the earlier growth forecast of 10% in FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}