Indian economy probably grew slower as soaring prices and the subsequent hit to consumer spending and investments are likely to further dampen the economy, as RBI faces a finely balanced struggle to tame inflation via rate hikes without hurting economic growth.

India's GDP probably grew 4% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, as per a Reuters poll, slowest pace in a year, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter.

the State Bank of India's research team expects India's growth at 2.7% for the fourth quarter of FY22, while rating agency Icra sees 3.5% growth.

Meanwhile, GDP data, which is due to be released by the government today, is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

The economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

The economy's near-term prospects have been further impacted by a spike in its retail inflation (CPI), which hit an eight-year high of 7.8% in April.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points earlier this month. The Governor said last week that the central bank's primary focus was to bring inflation closer to its target but it could not disregard concerns around growth.

Economists have revised down India's growth forecast for 2022 as rising energy which accounts for 55% of the economy - while most companies increasingly pass on rising input costs to consumers.

High-frequency indicators showed supply shortages and higher input prices were weighing on output in the mining, construction and manufacturing sector, even as credit growth has picked up and states are spending more.

Both inflation and the country's current account deficit will likely get worse due to broad-based price pressures and record-high commodity prices, as per economists.