Economy
In charts: GDP growth disappoints in April-June, but “not a cause for alarm”
Summary
- Even as India’s GDP growth declined to a five-quarter low in April-June, underlying data suggests better economic performance during the financial first quarter. Here’s why economists are optimistic about another year of robust growth.
As the statistical effect of low inflation and subsidy outgo normalised, India’s GDP growth declined to a five-quarter low of 6.65% in the quarter ended June. This was lower than the projected growth of 6.85% in a Mint poll.
