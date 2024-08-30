In charts: GDP growth disappoints in April-June, but “not a cause for alarm”

As the statistical effect of low inflation and subsidy outgo normalised, India’s GDP growth declined to a five-quarter low of 6.65% in the quarter ended June. This was lower than the projected growth of 6.85% in a Mint poll.

Disruptions in government activity due to India’s national election, which stretched from April to June, also played a role in slowing the country’s GDP growth.

However, India’s gross value added (GVA), which economists say is a better indicator of underlying economic activity, rose to a three-quarter high of 6.84% in April-June, up from 6.27% in the preceding quarter, displaying a divergent trend from GDP growth.

“India’s GDP growth expectedly slowed down in Q1 even as the GVA growth surprisingly accelerated between these quarters," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. “This divergent trend was led by the normalisation of the growth in net indirect taxes. The slowdown in GDP growth is not a cause for alarm in our view."

In 2023-24, India’s GDP expansion benefited from a sharp growth in net indirect taxes (tax collections minus subsidy outgo). GDP is calculated by adding net tax to GVA. According to government finances data, subsidy outgo had declined 14.6% year-on-year on average in FY24, but rose 3.6% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Sector-wise, most sectors saw an improvement in economic activity as compared with the previous quarter, with mining and construction leading the pack. However, manufacturing dragged the overall performance of the industrial sector. Services GVA, however, improved thanks to contributions from public administration, defence, and other services.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure, a proxy for private consumption, surprised with a seven-quarter high growth of 7.4% in the first quarter. Gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investment, continued to record a decent rise.

However, government final consumption expenditure proved to be a drag, declining 0.24% year-on-year amid disruptions caused by the general election.

Another factor that may have slowed the real GDP figure is the rise in wholesale price inflation, which was 2.43% in the April-June quarter, significantly higher than the January-March quarter’s 0.27%.

Real GDP is adjusted for inflation from nominal GDP using both retail and wholesale inflation data, with more weight (65-70%) accorded to wholesale data.

Despite the decline in GDP expansion in the first quarter, economists are optimistic about another year of robust economic growth for India. “Looking ahead, we anticipate full-year GDP growth for the current financial year to align closely with our estimate of 7%," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Group.