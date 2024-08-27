India’s GDP growth estimated at a five-quarter low of 6.5% in Q1FY25: Economists

India’s economic growth is expected to have slowed down to a five quarter low of 6.5% in the first quarter of FY25, below the RBI's recent projections, amid a contraction in government capital expenditure due to elections and the impact of summer heatwaves on some sectors of the economy, according to economists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated to be in the wide range of 6% to 7% in Q1FY25 as against GDP growth of 8.2% in Q1FY24 and 7.8% in Q4FY24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its August monetary policy had revised downwards India's growth forecast for April-June quarter by 20 bps to 7.1% on account of muted government capex, lower corporate profitability and lower core output.

The central bank, however, retained full year FY25 GDP growth estimates at 7.2%.

“The general momentum of domestic economic activity has witnessed some moderation in the first quarter of the fiscal, with some high frequency indicators indicating an adverse impact of the general elections along with the excessive summer heat conditions in some sectors of the economy. Lower growth in industrial output along with lower than expected profitability may translate to weaker GVA growth in the manufacturing sector," said Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director and Chief Economist, Acuité Ratings & Research.

Chowdhury estimates a moderation in GVA and GDP growth to 6.0% and 6.4% respectively in Q1FY25. He believes a partial recovery in rural demand during the quarter is likely to lead to a better growth in private consumption. His full year GDP growth forecast stands at 6.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rating agency ICRA has projected India’s GDP growth to moderate to a six-quarter low of 6.0% in Q1FY25 from 7.8% in Q4FY24, amidst a contraction in government capital expenditure and a dip in urban consumer confidence.

The growth in the gross value added (GVA) is estimated to ease to 5.7% in the April-June 2024 quarter from 6.3% in the March quarter, driven by the industrial sector, along with a mild easing in the expansion in services and a slight pick-up in the agricultural GVA growth.

“For the full-year FY2025, ICRA expects a back-ended pick-up in economic activity to boost the GDP and GVA growth to 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. In particular, there is considerable headroom for the GoI’s capital expenditure, which needs to expand by 39% in YoY terms in July-March FY2025 to meet the Budget Estimate for the full year. This is expected to catapult GDP growth back above 7% in H2 FY2025, said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head-Research & Outreach, ICRA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India forecasted GDP growth for Q1FY25 to be 7.0% - 7.1%, and GVA at 6.7% - 6.8% with a downward bias.

“The global economic growth outlook remains uncertain but the softening inflation has made space for monetary policy easing. The indicators of corporate performance in Q1 2024-25 point to moderation in sales growth of manufacturing companies in both nominal and real terms, although excluding the petroleum sector, a better outturn emerges," Ghosh said.

He believes profit margins of India Inc have declined which will pull down manufacturing growth. He expects agricultural growth to rebound to 4.5% - 5% in FY25 adding around 30 bps over RBI forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.