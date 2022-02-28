India's GDP growth comes at 5.4% in Q3

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, pegged India's GDP growth rate for the current financial year at 9.2%, and 7.8% for the following year. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to third pandemic wave and the demand for contact intensive sector was muted. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 9.2% for the current financial year ending March 2022.