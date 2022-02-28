Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's GDP growth comes at 5.4% in Q3

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST Livemint

  • India had witnessed fourth consecutive quarter of positive growth in July-September period at 8.4%

India's economy expanded by 5.4% during the third quarter (Q3FY22) as the official gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December quarter was released on Monday. The economy had expanded 0.4% in the year-ago quarter to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession.

Asia’s third largest economy had witnessed fourth consecutive quarter of positive growth in July-September period (Q2) at 8.4%, as economic activity returned to near-normalcy after covid-related disruptions had eased. However, the GDP growth in July-September period was slower than the 20.1% expansion in the previous quarter.

Economists had expected about 6% year-on-year growth during the three months to end-December, slower than the previous two quarters, with new fears rising over slowing momentum after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, pegged India's GDP growth rate for the current financial year at 9.2%, and 7.8% for the following year. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to third pandemic wave and the demand for contact intensive sector was muted. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 9.2% for the current financial year ending March 2022.

