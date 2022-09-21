ADB cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Asian Development Bank has cut India's GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 22-23 to 7 per cent due to high inflation and monetary tightening
Looking at the rising inflation and RBI's monetary policies to curb it, the Asian Development Bank has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022-23 by 0.2 per cent.