ADB cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal

Moody's Investors Service in its projections stated that the Indian economy will continue to fall in the current as well as the coming year. Moody's Investors Service slashed India's GDP growth projection from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and projected it to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023. According to experts, one of the major reasons behind the falling performance of the Indian economy is global inflation and high-interest rates.