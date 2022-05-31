India's GDP growth further slows to 4.1% in Q4; FY22 growth at 8.7%

"Going forward, while the continued normalization of contact-based service sector, revival in private capex on the back of PLI schemes and 'China plus 1' strategy, government's continued focus on capex and improved rural consumption owing to higher realizations in cultivation income will act as tailwinds, slowdown in global growth, elevated energy prices, rising interest rate cycle and tightening of financial conditions will be key headwinds," said Garima Kapoor, Economist - Institutional Equities, Elara Capital.