India’s GDP growth in June quarter to be at 8.3%, higher than RBI's estimate: SBI Economists2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Economists at SBI, the country's largest lender, have pegged India’s economic growth for the June 2023 quarter at 8.3%. They expect total FY24 growth to be higher at 6.5%.
India’s real GDP growth during the first quarter of FY24 is expected to be better than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimate of 8%, economists said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message