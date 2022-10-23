India’s GDP growth makes the switch to eco-friendly path3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM IST
A common criticism of GDP calculation is that it ignores cost of degradation of environment and, so, is short-sighted in its approach
India’s “green gross domestic product" has turned a corner in the 21st century by growing faster than traditional GDP as the country took measures to cut carbon emissions, improve resource use efficiency and boost clean energy capacity, a recent Reserve Bank of India paper said.