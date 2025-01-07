India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) official release on Tuesday, January 7. This marks a four-year low and a fall from its 8.2 per cent growth in the financial year 2024-25.
GDP is a widely recognised indicator of a country's economic performance over a specific period of time, focusing on the health of a nation's economy.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.