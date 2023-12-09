India’s GDP growth reflects a strong economy and reforms, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top 10 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the pivotal role of transformative reforms conducted over the past decade in fostering India's economic progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's robust economic growth, speaking at the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at GIFT City via video link, he emphasised the pivotal role of transformative reforms conducted over the past decade in fostering this progress.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message