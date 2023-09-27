India’s GDP growth seen at 6.2% in FY24, fastest among major economies: Reuters poll2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM IST
India's economic growth will be supported by government spending ahead of May's general election, according to a Reuters poll of economists who did say the forecast risks were skewed to the downside.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 6.2% in the fiscal year ending in March 2024, being the fastest-growing major economy this fiscal year, according to a Reuters poll.
