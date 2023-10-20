The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, October 20, highlighting that India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent. The rate-setting panel highlighted that headwinds from global factors such as geopolitical tensions, volatile financial markets and energy prices, and climate shocks pose downside risks to the growth outlook.

The country's domestic demand conditions are expected to benefit from the sustained buoyancy in services, revival in rural demand, consumer and business optimism, the government’s thrust on capex, and healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, according to the central bank.

‘’Taking all these factors into consideration, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent, with Q2 at 6.5 per cent, Q3 at 6.0 per cent, and Q4 at 5.7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent,'' said the MPC in its minutes.

1.Inflation ruling above tolerance band, policy to remain disinflationary: India's headline inflation is ruling above the tolerance band and its alignment with the target is getting interrupted. Hence, the central bank's monetary policy needs to remain actively disinflationary, according to the MPC minutes.

‘’If we tame inflation durably, we will prepare the ground for a long innings of strong and stable growth…Monetary policy can contribute by remaining sufficiently disinflationary without being overly restraining,'' said RBI Deputy Governor Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra.



2.Near-inflation outlook to improve on price correction: The near-term inflation outlook is expected to improve on the back of vegetable price correction and the recent reduction in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas prices.

‘’Waning of transitory food price shocks, the ongoing transmission of past monetary policy actions, improvement in supply chains, strong supply side intervention by the government, and likely lower rate of increase in selling prices by firms (as per the RBI enterprise surveys) is expected to moderate inflation to 5.2 per cent in Q4 2023-24 and further to 4.3 per cent in Q4 2024-25,'' said MPC member Dr. Rajiv Ranjan.



3.RBI's fundamental goal to align inflation with 4 per cent target: RBI's fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4 per cent target and anchor inflation expectations. ‘’Monetary policy has to remain extra alert and ready to act, if the situation warrants. The hard earned macroeconomic stability has to be preserved,'' said the RBI Governor.

Inflation expectations of households – both three months and a year ahead – have moved together to single digit for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘’Monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary to ensure that ongoing disinflation process progresses smoothly,'' said Das.



4.Inflation print to be monitored amid price pressures: MPC members agreed that even though the sharp increase in prices during July-August, now appears transitory, the pressures on price conditions still remain. Price pressures are likely to hurt headline inflation and near-term inflation prints need to be monitored carefully to look out for the moderation.

‘’The future trajectory will be conditioned by a number of factors such as lower area sown under pulses, dip in reservoir levels, adverse weather and El Niño conditions and volatile global energy and food prices,'' said the RBI.



5.Global headwinds pose downside risks to growth trajectory: Headwinds from global factors such as geopolitical tensions, volatile financial markets and energy prices, and climate shocks pose risks to the growth outlook.

‘’Weak global economic growth and external demand have kept the global price pressures down. The global fuel and energy prices volatility and firming up of some of the food commodity prices are a concern in the short-term, in view of the persistent geopolitical tensions and vulnerability to adverse climate shocks. Financial market volatility has also meant volatile capital flows,'' said MPC member Dr. Shashanka Bhide.

