India's GDP growth seen at 6.5% despite global headwinds, inflation to moderate: Key highlights from RBI MPC Minutes
The RBI at its last bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting decided to keep the benchmark interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent citing inflationary concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, October 20, highlighting that India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent. The rate-setting panel highlighted that headwinds from global factors such as geopolitical tensions, volatile financial markets and energy prices, and climate shocks pose downside risks to the growth outlook.