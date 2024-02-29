New Delhi: India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December-ended quarter, far ahead of expectations, propelled by robust growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
In its first advance forecast, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has estimated India's growth at 7.6% for FY24, which would mean India retaining its position as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.
According to Mint poll of 17 economists, Asia's third-largest economy was expected to grow 6.6% during the three months to December, slower than the 7.6% pace of the preceding July-September quarter.
The economy's growth in the latest third quarter is a major step-up from the 4.4% recorded in the corresponding period of FY23.
While sectors like manufacturing put up a robust show, agriculture cooled thanks to an erratic monsoon, NSO data show.
The Indian economy expanded at 7.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year and at 7.6% in the second, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its growth forecast for FY24 to 7% from 6.5%.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged a more conservative 6.7% growth forecast for India in FY24.
The IMF has forecast that the Indian economy will outperform major economies like China (4.6%), the US (2.1%), Japan (0.9%), France (1%), the UK (0.6%) and Germany (-0.5%) in the FY24.
