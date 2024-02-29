Q3FY24 GDP: The GDP growth in the third quarter widely beat Street estimates and India has retained its position as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

New Delhi: India's economy expanded 8.4% in the December-ended quarter, far ahead of expectations, propelled by robust growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its first advance forecast, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has estimated India's growth at 7.6% for FY24, which would mean India retaining its position as one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

According to Mint poll of 17 economists, Asia's third-largest economy was expected to grow 6.6% during the three months to December, slower than the 7.6% pace of the preceding July-September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The economy's growth in the latest third quarter is a major step-up from the 4.4% recorded in the corresponding period of FY23.

While sectors like manufacturing put up a robust show, agriculture cooled thanks to an erratic monsoon, NSO data show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian economy expanded at 7.8% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year and at 7.6% in the second, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its growth forecast for FY24 to 7% from 6.5%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged a more conservative 6.7% growth forecast for India in FY24.

The IMF has forecast that the Indian economy will outperform major economies like China (4.6%), the US (2.1%), Japan (0.9%), France (1%), the UK (0.6%) and Germany (-0.5%) in the FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!