India's gross domestic product (GDP) surged 20.1% in the April-June quarter of FY22, its best-ever fiscal-quarter numbers, according to the data released by the government's statistics office on Tuesday.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at ₹ 32.38 lakh crore, as against ₹ 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1 percent as compared to a contraction of 24.4 percent in Q1 2020-21," the data from MoSPI stated.

This is the fastest growth since the mid-1990s when official quarterly data was available, and up sharply from 1.6% in the previous quarter and from a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. The growth in the current quarter is mainly on low-base effect.

The growth marks a significant improvement from a deep slump last year helped by accelerated manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the quarterly gross value added (GVA) grew 18.8% at ₹ 30.48 lakh crore, as against ₹ 25.66 lakh crore in the year-ag period.

“The GDP figures for the first quarter came in marginally weaker than our expectations (21.7% growth). However, economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum. As vaccination pace picks up we expect the momentum to pickup further, although remain wary on the evolution of delta variant cases," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Asia's third-largest economy suffered one of the biggest hits among major economies, contracting 7.3% in the full financial year 2020-2021, after a nationwide lockdown early last year. But the economy has not been as badly affected from the second wave in April-May this year due to less stringent lockdowns by state governments. In the March quarter, the Indian economy had grown 1.3% for the second time since novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India's estimate had revised down from its earlier projection of 26.2% in the first quarter to 21.4%, according to its latest Monetary Policy Committee (PC) resolution of August 6.

Further, RBI also has forecast annual growth of 9.5% in the current fiscal year, although it has warned about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country's April-July fiscal deficit came at 21.3% of ₹15.07 lakh crore of FY22 target. The eight core sector growth came at 9.4% in July, against (-) 7.6% in year-ago period.

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

Crude oil production, however, dropped by 3.2 per cent.

Core sectors had recorded a 7.6 per cent decline in output in July 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The infrastructure sectors had expanded by 9.3 per cent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

Many sectors like retail, auto sales, farm output, construction and exports have picked up since June, supporting the government's claim of a fast recovery, but some sectors such as transport, tourism and consumer spending remain weak.

Unlike advanced economies, which announced massive stimulus to support consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for raising spending on infrastructure, privatisation said to bolster mid-term growth prospects, while providing free foodgrains to the poor.

Meanwhile, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, an indicator of consumption in the economy, has remained healthy except for a temporary blip in June which represented sales achieved by businesses in May when parts of the country were under regional mobility restrictions. GST receipts of central and state governments have in July recovered to ₹1.16 trillion, suggesting recovery of economic activity in June.

Industrial output has jumped 45% in the April-June period of this fiscal, although on a low base of a 35.6% contraction in the same period a year ago.

Index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that mining, manufacturing and electricity generation have all expanded in double digits in the June quarter. Capital goods output has shown 110% growth while consumer durables have shown 132.6% in the June quarter compared to the year ago period when the full national lockdown had pushed these into contraction.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.