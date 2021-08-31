India's GDP growth surges 20.1% in June quarter on low base

Asia's third-largest economy suffered one of the biggest hits among major economies, contracting 7.3% in the full financial year 2020-2021, after a nationwide lockdown early last year. But the economy has not been as badly affected from the second wave in April-May this year due to less stringent lockdowns by state governments. In the March quarter, the Indian economy had grown 1.3% for the second time since novel coronavirus pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}