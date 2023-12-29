Country economy is expected to comfortably achieve a growth rate upwards of 6.5 percent in FY24, CNBC-TV18 quoted Finance Ministry as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Finance Ministry said the momentum Indian economy gained in the second quarter of FY24 is likely to be sustained in the following December quarter of the fiscal year.

Apart from this, the ministry said that the growth in consumption demand is also expected to be sustained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Releasing the 'Half-Yearly Economic Review 2023-24' on Friday, the Finance Ministry mentioned that the real GDP grew by a healthy 7.7 percent in H1 of FY24, following a 7.6 percent growth in Q2.

Citing the reasons for growth, the ministry said that strong domestic demand for consumption and investment drove the GDP growth in H1 of FY24, while 'Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) registered a growth of 4.5 percent, with its share in GDP (Current Prices) increasing to 60.4 percent, the highest in H1 since FY12, barring the pandemic year FY21'.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!