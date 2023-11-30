comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 30 2023 12:13:43
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,384.5 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 698.8 -1.87%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.25 0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 932.15 -0.77%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,545.45 -0.89%
Business News/ Economy / India's GDP increases to 7.6% in July-September
Back Back

India's GDP increases to 7.6% in July-September

 Livemint

India's GDP increases to 7.6% in July-September

India's GDP increased to 7.6% in July-SeptemberPremium
India's GDP increased to 7.6% in July-September

India's GDP increases to 7.6% in July-September.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App