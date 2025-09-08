Subscribe

India's GDP is likely to shrink by up to 0.6% over Trump tariffs, warns CEA Nageswaran; hopes penalty is ‘short-lived’

Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran predicts US tariffs on India could reduce GDP by 0.5-0.6% this year. He warns of greater impacts if uncertainty continues. However, he maintains a growth forecast of 6.3-6.8% amid positive economic indicators.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated8 Sep 2025, 12:37 PM IST
India's Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran speaks about the impact of Trump tariffs on GDP.
Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said that the US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on India is likely to reduce the gross domestic product by half a per cent this year.

“I hope the additional penal tariff is a short-lived phenomenon,” Nageswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on Monday. “Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5% to 0.6%,” he added.

Nageswaran warned of a “larger” impact if the tariff uncertainty persists, resulting in a major “risk” for India, the news agency reported.

The chief economic adviser's remarks come after Trump’s decision to double the tariff on Indian goods to 50% last month as a punishment for purchasing Russian oil. These tariffs are the highest in Asia, making Indian products less competitive compared to rivals such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. The US remains India’s largest export market, and the tariffs are expected to hit labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and jewellery hardest.

India's GDP forecast

Amid concerns over the reduction in India's GDP growth, Nageswaran stated he will adhere to the government’s growth forecast of 6.3-6.8% for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing expansion in the April-June quarter. India’s economy grew by 7.8% during that period, the fastest rate in over a year.

CEA on GST reforms

He mentioned that the recent changes in goods and services tax rates, combined with inflation at an eight-year low, will serve as significant tailwinds for the economy by increasing disposable incomes and spending.

Last week, the GST Council approved lowering the goods and services tax on daily use items with the aim to boost demand. Nageswaran anticipates the tax reform will increase GDP by approximately 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent.

The country is projected to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% this year, supported by a large central bank payout and asset sales that help cushion revenue shortfalls, he added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
 
