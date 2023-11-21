India’s GDP likely grew 7% in September quarter, surpassing RBI’s projections: ICRA estimates
The Indian economy is anticipated to have expanded by 7% during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, surpassing the projection of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel, research firm ICRA said.
