India's GDP likely grew below 7% in Q4FY24; 5 experts share their views on Indian growth outlook
India's Q4FY24 GDP growth is expected to be below 7 per cent due to tepid rural consumption and sticky inflation, with experts predicting growth driven by government capex, construction, and manufacturing activities.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY24) is likely to see an annual growth of below 7 per cent compared to 8.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24).