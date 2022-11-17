India’s GDP likely slowed to 6.5% in Q2

“Inflation would have a significant impact on GDP in the second quarter, as several sectoral GDP (value added numbers) are based on corporate results, including in the manufacturing, hotels, real estate and computer-related sectors. While part of the increase in input costs was transmitted to the final price for certain industries, in general, input costs rose at a faster pace than selling price, thus depressing profits. This comes out in the fact that sales have grown smartly while profits have fallen," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. He has estimated the Q2 GDP at 6.5%.

