India’s GDP likely to grow 7% in FY23: First advance estimates

“Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at ₹157.60 lakh crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of ₹147.36 lakh crore, released on 31 May, 2022. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0% as compared to 8.7% in 2021-22," said a statement from the ministry of finance.