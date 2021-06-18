India’s GDP likely to grow at 8.7% in FY22: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

“Compared with March 2021 forecast of 30% YoY, the firm now expects real GDP growth of 21% YoY in 1QFY22, with some downward revision in 2QFY22 as well. However, as covid-19 cases have dropped sharply in June 2021, some pent-up demand may be visible in 2HFY22 and 1HFY23. Consequently, while new projected real GDP growth is 8.7% for FY22, down from 11.1% expected earlier (in Mar’21), FY23 forecasts have been revised up to 5.4% now (from 4% earlier), MOFS said in a note.