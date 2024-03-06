India's GDP may touch 8% this fiscal year, to exceed govt estimate of 7.6%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
“I would not hesitate to say that India’s GDP growth in FY24 will exceed 7.6%, it might be closer to 8%,” Das said in an interview.
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that the Indian economy is poised to surpass the Central government's Second Advance estimate of 7.6 percent growth for the ongoing financial year.
