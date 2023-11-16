Indian economy to grow 6.7.1% during 2024-2026, face limited risk from global headwinds: S&P
Slower global growth and external demand will weigh on economic activity and could fuel further inflation. However, given that India is domestically oriented, the agency expects the economic growth to be less affected, added S&P.
India's economic growth prospects should remain strong over the medium term, with GDP expanding 6-7.1 per cent annually in fiscal years 2024-2026, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.
