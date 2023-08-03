New Delhi: S&P Global expects India’s GDP to grow 6.7% annually from FY24 to FY31, catapulting it from $3.4 trillion during the current fiscal to $6.7 trillion in FY31, the rating agency said in a report on Thursday.

However, India will face macro challenges in the upcoming decade to turn traditionally uneven growth into a high and stable trend.

In its latest report titled ‘Look Forward: India’s Moment’, volume 3, S&P Global said that India’s short-term economic growth will be driven by a 678.6 million strong labour force, though getting more women to enter the workforce will be pivotal for future growth, as only 22% women participated in the workforce as of 2022. India has an immense opportunity to increase its share of global manufacturing exports, in line with the government’s aim to raise manufacturing to 25% of GDP by 2025 from the current levels of 17.7%, it said.

With domestic energy demand set to double by 2050, India will prepare for an energy future that aims to strike a balance between increasing energy access and reliability, while securing affordable supplies and diversifying its fuel mix, the report said, adding that S&P Global expects India’s total energy demand to double by 2050. Currently, though India is the third largest consumer of energy globally, its per capita energy consumption remains just one tenth that of the US. “India and the rest of the world are joined at the hip in the journey to reach net-zero emissions...Developing countries will be watching closely as India continues its growth trajectory while trying to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy and ultimately bend its total GHG emission curve," said Atul Arya, chief energy strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P expects oil imports to exceed 90% of the country’s demand, and natural gas imports to surpass 60% of the country’s demand by 2030.

Opportunities for India include the potential to boost output from Indian oil and gas fields using secondary and tertiary recovery technologies, acquisition of international oil and gas assets, accelerating deployment of renewables to meet growing electricity demands, development of the country’s hydrogen mission, which aims to produce 5 million metric tons of fuel annually by 2030.

“India will have to strike a balance to increase energy access and reliability while delivering affordable energy supplies and diversifying its fuel mix to reduce the overall carbon intensity of its energy system," said Gauri Jauhar, executive director, energy transitions and clean technology consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

According to S&P, measures India could take to reduce emissions include phasing out aging and inefficient coal plants, improving newer plants to meet more stringent emission standards, establishing domestic clean energy supply chain to support deployment of renewables, greater decarbonisation of the transport sector, energy efficiency aimed at industry, buildings and transport.

To meet its net zero target by 2070, India will have to increase energy financing, build capacity, improve systematic efficiency, increase investor confidence, align policies among multiple stakeholders, including government, private sector and the public, accelerate market orientation reforms, and improve alignment between Centre and state governments to accelerate decision making, the report added.

Meanwhile, the report stated that mobility in India, despite having massive potential, will be challenged by infrastructural hurdles, especially in the cities.

“Urban centres are India’s growth engines. However, due to the massive influx of cars in cities, hyperlocal commuting challenges like congestion and pollution are detrimental to the India growth story," the report said.

“This will make personal mobility far more important than individual car ownership, spurring demand for public transport and new and innovative shared mobility solutions," it added.