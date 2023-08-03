India’s GDP to grow at 6.7% till FY31 to touch $6.7 tn, says S&P3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:06 PM IST
S&P expects oil imports to exceed 90% of the country’s demand, and natural gas imports to surpass 60% of the country’s demand by 2030.
New Delhi: S&P Global expects India’s GDP to grow 6.7% annually from FY24 to FY31, catapulting it from $3.4 trillion during the current fiscal to $6.7 trillion in FY31, the rating agency said in a report on Thursday.
