India’s GDP to grow at 6.7% till FY31 to touch $6.7 tn, says S&P

With domestic energy demand set to double by 2050, India will prepare for an energy future that aims to strike a balance between increasing energy access and reliability, while securing affordable supplies and diversifying its fuel mix, the report said, adding that S&P Global expects India’s total energy demand to double by 2050. Currently, though India is the third largest consumer of energy globally, its per capita energy consumption remains just one tenth that of the US. “India and the rest of the world are joined at the hip in the journey to reach net-zero emissions...Developing countries will be watching closely as India continues its growth trajectory while trying to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy and ultimately bend its total GHG emission curve," said Atul Arya, chief energy strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights.