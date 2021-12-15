India's GDP to grow 8.2% in FY23, RBI to hike rates by 100 bps: BofA

From a sectoral perspective, growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing will come at 3.5 per cent in FY23, as against 4 per cent in FY22, industry (7.1 per cent versus 10 per cent), manufacturing (7 per cent versus 10 per cent), while services are estimated to grow at 7.9 per cent in FY23 as against 9 per cent in FY22.