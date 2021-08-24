India's GDP to grow at 18.5% in June quarter on low base: SBI report

The Nowcasting model includes 41 high frequency indicators associated with industry activity, service activity, and global economy. Based on this model, SBI expects India's GDP growth to stay in the range of 7.5 to 8 per cent in the September quarter, and 6 to 6.5 per cent in December quarter of the current calendar year and March quarter of the next year. The overall GDP growth is projected to be within 9 to 9.5 per cent, which is in line with RBI predictions, the SBI Ecowrap report showed.