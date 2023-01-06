India's GDP to grow at 7% in FY23: First advance estimates3 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
The National Statistical Office today released the first advance estimates of GDP growth for FY23
India's GDP (gross domestic product) may grow 7% for financial year 2022-23, according to the first advance estimates released by the government Friday evening. The figures assume significance as they come ahead of the presentation of General Budget in Lok Sabha on 1 February, 2023. India's GDP had grown at 8.7% in the year ending 31 March, 2022.